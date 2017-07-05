2 dead, 14 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

Two men were killed and at least 14 more people were wounded in shootings in Chicago between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

The city surpassed 1,000 gunshot victims for the year in late April, and it is nearing the 200-homicide mark, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

The weekend’s most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2700 block of West 46th Place and found a 26-year-old man lying unresponsive between two parked cars, according to Chicago Police. The man, a documented gang member, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The first fatal shooting happened Friday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. A 19-year-old man was shot to death about 4:45 p.m. inside an apartment building in the 4500 block of South Drexel. Three gunmen followed Harry J. Davis as he walked into the apartment and shot him repeatedly in the head, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:05 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the Washington Park neighborhood. A weapon was recovered. No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning. The shooting happened about block away from King College Prep. It was the first fatal shooting in the city since early Monday, marking Chicago’s third-longest stretch this year without a homicide.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened early Sunday in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 2:50 a.m., a male wearing a ski mask robbed a fast food restaurant at gunpoint in the 7100 block of West Diversey, police said. Two men, ages 19 and 22, were shot while trying to stop the robbery. The younger man was shot in the right shoulder and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The older man was shot in the back and taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. The robber ran away from the scene after taking money from the register.

Under an hour earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 2 a.m., officers responding to calls of shots fired in the 2700 block of West Polk Street found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

About a half hour earlier, three men were critically wounded in a shooting in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood. The men were leaving a party at a home in the 900 block of West 54th Place about 1:30 a.m. when an unknown male took out a gun and opened fire, police said. A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest, abdomen and right leg, while a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 24-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

About 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man was grazed in a shooting early Sunday in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side. The man was walking north in the 1500 block of North Sedgwick when a van with multiple people pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the left shoulder and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. The shooting happened in the same block as the Sedgwick Brown Line Station.

About ten minutes earlier, two people were shot in the Vittum Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were standing in the 4800 block of South La Crosse Avenue about 11:55 p.m. Saturday when someone in an SUV fired shots, striking the boy in the head and the man in the right foot, police said. The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Park in critical condition, while the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At least five other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between 4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

Follow gun violence across the city this weekend with the Sun-Times shooting tracker. Last weekend, 21 people were shot in Chicago, four fatally.