2 dead, 3 wounded in Chicago shootings in less than 5 hours Wednesday

Five people were shot, two fatally, in less than five hours early Wednesday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

A 35-year-old woman was gunned down at 2:44 a.m. in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side. She was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 block of South Morgan when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and torso and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Police.

About 12:35 a.m., a 22-year-old man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6600 block of South Carpenter in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released any information on the fatalities.

About 4:30 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was wounded in a Heart of Chicago neighborhood shooting on the South Side. She told investigators she was driving in the 2300 block of South Hoyne when someone fired shots at her vehicle, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and two graze wounds to the shoulder. She later showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the foot while he was walking in the 5000 block of West Iowa in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition.

Wednesday’s first nonfatal shooting happened shortly after midnight in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 24-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 6500 block of South Claremont when she heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. She was shot in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

On Tuesday, a man was killed and at least 15 other people were wounded in city shootings.