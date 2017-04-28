2 dead, 3 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Two men were killed and at least three other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago in the first five hours of the weekend.

The most recent fatal shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Friday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 600 block of North Lorel Avenue after being shot multiple times, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An hour-and-a-half earlier, a 27-year-old man was shot to death and a 26-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side. The shooting happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 200 block of West 98th Place when someone opened fire and they were both struck, police said. They took themselves to Roseland Hospital, where the older man was pronounced dead and the younger was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right side of his abdomen.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm either death on Friday night.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side. At 6:26 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was standing outside with a friend in the 9200 block of South Cottage Gorove Avenue when someone walked up and shot him in the legs, police said. The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

The weekend’s first shooting happened in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. About 5:10 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder in the 100 block of North Laporte Avenue, police said. He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in fair condition. The boy was being uncooperative with investigators.

Last weekend, seven people were killed and 31 others were wounded in Chicago shootings.