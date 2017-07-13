2 dead, 5 wounded in Chicago shootings so far Thursday

Two men have been killed and at least five other people have been wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago.

The most recent fatal shooting happened about 12:20 p.m. in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. A man in his 20s was in the 4600 block of West Augusta when someone walked up and fired shots, striking him multiple times in the upper body, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other fatal shooting happened 12 hours earlier in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood. A 28-year-old man was standing outside about 12:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Lexington when shots rang out and he was shot multiple times in the lower extremities, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened at 8:49 a.m. in the South Shore neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was in the 6700 block of South Stony Island when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. He was shot multiple times in the face, neck and abdomen, and taken in serous condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

About half an hour earlier, another man was shot on the South Side. The 23-year-old was in the 8800 block of South Loomis in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood at 8:18 a.m. when someone walked up and shot him in the left foot, police said. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Earlier Thursday, a man was shot in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. About 2:40 a.m., the 23-year-old man was shot in the left arm while he was standing outside in the 11200 block of South Indiana, police said. He later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. The 28-year-old man was outside in the 7900 block of South Emerald at 2:20 a.m. when someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the abdomen and taken to Christ, where his condition stabilized.

About five minutes earlier, a man was shot in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. The 39-year-old man was walking in the 7600 block of South South Chicago when another man walked up, pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said. The victim as shot in the left foot and showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.