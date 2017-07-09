2 dead, 8 wounded in Wednesday shootings on South, West sides

Two men were killed and at least eight other people were wounded in shootings Wednesday on the South and West sides.

About 9:45 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the head while he was standing on a porch in the 6300 block of South Carpenter in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

More than 16 hours earlier, a 21-year-old man was shot to death in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. He was shot in his head at 5:17 p.m. by another male who pulled out a gun and fired shots during a confrontation in the 5200 block of West Gladys. The man was pronounced dead at the scene less than 30 minutes later, police and the medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released.

Wednesday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. An 18-year-old man was walking in the 1200 block of North Homan when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left knee and was taken in good condition to Norwegian American Hospital.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg at 7:12 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 5:35 p.m., four people were wounded in a single shooting incident on the West Side. They were standing in a parking lot in the 2700 block of West Madison when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and took himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said. A 37-year-old man was shot in the buttocks; a 54-year-old man was shot in the left foot; and a 27-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm. They were all taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Earlier Wednesday, a man shot a woman before apparently fatally shooting himself in the South Side Burnside neighborhood. The 27-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were involved in “an apparent domestic dispute” when the man shot the woman multiple times at 10:14 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove, police said. The man then apparently shot himself in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office has not released his identity. The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

The day’s first nonfatal shooting happened at 7:39 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 27-year-old man was walking in the 7200 block of South Peoria when someone fired a gun, striking him in the right calf, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.