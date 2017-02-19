2 dead in Peotone motorcycle crash

Two people died in a motorcycle crash late Saturday in south suburban Peotone.

Michael J. Colella, 59, was driving a motorcycle with Rita A. Linderen, 48, just before midnight in the 300 block of Harlem Avenue when he lost control for unknown reasons, according to Illinois State Police and the Will County coroner.

Colella, of Manteno; and Linderen, of Monee, were pronounced dead on the scene at 1:10 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Additional information, including the cause of the crash, was not immediately available.