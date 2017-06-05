2 dead in shooting, crash in Addison

Two people found shot after a traffic crash on Friday in west suburban Addison have died, police said.

About 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and a traffic crash at Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive, according to Addison police.

Officers found a vehicle with two males inside who both suffered gunshot wounds, police said. They were taken to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

The identities of the two males and details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released.

Investigators think the two males were targeted in the shooting, and do not believe there is a greater threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (630) 543-3080.