2 drivers hurt in 3-car Edens crash in Skokie

Two people were injured, one of them seriously, in a three-car crash Thursday morning that shut down two southbound lanes of the Edens Expressway near north suburban Skokie.

One car was southbound at 4:54 a.m. on I-94 near Church Street when the driver lost control on wet pavement and the car spun out, according to Illinois State Police. While that car was spinning, it was hit by a second car.

The driver of a third car saw the crash but was unable to stop in time and collided with the second car, state police said.

The driver of the first car was taken to a hospital with “serious, life-threatening” injuries, according to state police. The driver of the second car was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. Their ages and genders were not immediately known.

All southbound lanes except for the right lane and shoulder remained closed at 6:30 a.m. while authorities investigated the crash.