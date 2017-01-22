2 fall through ice on lake near Antioch

Two men fell through lake ice on Sunday in an unincorporated area of Lake County near north suburban Antioch.

Deputies were sent to Channel Lake about 3:30 p.m. after a report that two adult men fell through the ice while fishing, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The men were returning to shore when the ice gave way and they fell into the water about 100 yards off shore, the sheriff’s office said. One man was able to pull himself out of the water. The second man, after being in the water for about 30 minutes, was rescued by members of the Antioch Fire Department.

One man was taken to Saint Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the other was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, authorities said. Both were treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening.