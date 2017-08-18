2 found dead in Gurnee home

Two people were found dead Friday evening inside a home in north suburban Gurnee.

Officers with the Gurnee Police Department responded to a “domestic situation” about 5:30 p.m. at the home in the 4200 block of Harper Avenue, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Officers found two males dead when they arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said they believe “this is a contained incident and no danger exists to the community,” but did not provide additional information.

The sheriff’s office was assisting Gurnee police and working with the Lake County coroner’s office in the investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000 or Lake County Crimestoppers at (847) 662-2222.