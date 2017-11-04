2 found in car in St. Charles died of carbon monoxide

Two 18-year-olds found unresponsive inside a parked car last month in west suburban St. Charles died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officers were called at 8:08 a.m. March 16 to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the first block of North 17th Street, according to St. Charles police.

A man and woman, both 18, were found in the back seat, and were taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where they were pronounced dead.

The Kane County coroner identified them as Kody R. Dietrich, of the 1600 block of Indiana Street in St. Charles; and Adalina Elizabeth Donoso, of the 200 block of Leudtke Avenue in Racine, Wisconsin.

Autopsies performed at the time were inconclusive, but toxicology results have since revealed both died of carbon monoxide intoxication, the coroner’s office announced Tuesday.