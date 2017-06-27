2 garage burglaries reported in Kenwood

Police are warning South Side residents of two garage burglaries reported last week in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Someone gained entrance into two garages and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary occurred between 6 p.m. Thursday and 5:20 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of South Drexel, police said. The second burglary happened between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of South Greenwood.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.