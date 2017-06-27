Police are warning South Side residents of two garage burglaries reported last week in the Kenwood neighborhood.
Someone gained entrance into two garages and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The first burglary occurred between 6 p.m. Thursday and 5:20 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of South Drexel, police said. The second burglary happened between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of South Greenwood.
Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.