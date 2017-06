2 garages burglarized in Galewood

Two garages were reported burglarized in early June in the Northwest Side Galewood neighborhood.

The burglaries were reported at 3:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 2 in the 1800 block of North Mobile, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Tools and lawn care equipment were reported stolen, police said. In the earlier burglary, the door to the garage was pried open.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.