2 hurt in crash with parked Chicago Police car on Lake Shore Drive

Two people were injured when their car crashed into a parked Chicago Police squad car Tuesday morning on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.

The officer’s vehicle was parked at 3:36 a.m. blocking a southbound lane due to a crash on North Lake Shore Drive near East Oak Street, according to Chicago Police.

A small compact vehicle struck the squad car, but the officer was not in it at the time, police said. Two males from the compact car were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

As of about 4:25 a.m., two southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were closed to traffic in the area, police said.