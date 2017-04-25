Firefighter hurt in Lincoln Park fire

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that spread to three buildings early Tuesday in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The fire started at 2:31 a.m. in a four-story building in the 400 block of West St. James Place, according to Fire Media Affairs. It spread to two adjacent buildings, but was put out by 3:39 a.m.

The firefighter suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said.