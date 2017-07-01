2 in custody after crash caused light pole to fall on CTA bus

Three women suffered minor injuries after a crash Saturday night that caused a light pole to fall onto a CTA bus in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 8:45 p.m., a dark-colored four-door vehicle was traveling northbound on Cicero Avenue when it drove around slow moving traffic into the intersection at Madison Avenue, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle hit a light-colored car that was turning east from Cicero Avenue onto Madison Avenue. One of the vehicles then hit a light pole causing it to fall onto a CTA bus.

Three women — ages 23, 27, and 47 — were in the light-colored car that was struck, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries. No injuries were reported on the CTA bus and traffic resumed normally about 9:15 p.m.

The two people that were in the dark-colored vehicle were in custody, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.