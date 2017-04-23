3 injured in 3-vehicle crash with CTA bus on South Side

Three people were taken to the hospital early Sunday after three vehicles, including a CTA bus, were involved in a crash on the South Side.

A southbound white Honda Accord collided with an eastbound Toyota Camry at 3:44 a.m. at the intersection of 95th Street and Stony Island, according to Chicago Police. The Toyota then crashed into a CTA bus.

Three males, whose ages were not known, were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Jeff Lyle said at least two people suffered “minor injuries” in the crash and were taken to Trinity Hospital.

Citations were pending early Sunday, police said.