2 injured in crash with Chicago Police squad car on NW Side

Two people were injured in a crash with a Chicago Police squad car early Thursday on the Northwest Side.

About 2:40 a.m., a vehicle was speeding west in the 6900 block of West Bryn Mawr when it ran a stop sign and clipped the on-duty squad car, knocking off the license plate, according to Chicago Police.

The vehicle then swerved and struck three parked vehicles before coming to a stop on the curb, police said. The driver, a 20-year-old man, and his passenger were both taken in serious condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The passenger’s gender and age were not known.

No officers were injured in the crash, police said.

Citations were pending early Thursday as Area North detectives were investigating.