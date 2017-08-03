2 injured in fiery crash, chemical spill in Barrington

Two people were injured when a pickup collided with a semi truck Tuesday evening in northwest suburban Barrington, causing a fire and chemical spill.

The pickup and semi collided at Route 14 and Hart Road, according to a statement from the Village of Barrington. The semi was engulfed in flames, which were brought under control in about 35 minutes.

Two people were taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with injuries that were described as not life-threatening, authorities said.

As a result of the collision, methylene diphenl diisocycanate—a substance used in the production of polyurethane—leaked onto the roadway, authorities said. The substance is described as an allergen and irritant, but cleanup crews were assisted by high winds on Wednesday, which dissipated the substance. The area was not considered a threat to the public outside of the contained area.

Cleanup continues Wednesday afternoon by specialty technicians, which reduced Route 14 to one lane at Hart Road, authorities said. The public was being asked to avoid the area.