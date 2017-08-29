2 injured in fire that destroyed Harvard garage

Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a garage Sunday night in far northwest suburban Harvard.

Crews responded about 7:30 p.m. to the fire in the detached garage, which contained possible explosives, in the 20000 block of State Line Road in unincorporated Harvard, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Two people were treated for fire-related injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The garage was a total loss.

State Line Road was closed in the area for about three hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Harvard Fire Protection Unit requested the sheriff’s office’s assistance investigating the blaze. A search Tuesday did not turn up any explosive devices. The cause remains under investigation.