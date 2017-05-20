2 injured in multi-vehicle Bloomingdale crash

Two people were injured in a multiple vehicle crash Saturday morning in northwest suburban Bloomingdale.

About 10:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a “serious traffic accident” involving three vehicles near Gary Avenue and Camden Drive, according to Bloomingdale police.

Two of the drivers were taken to Glen Oaks Hospital in Glendale Heights, police said. Their identities and conditions were not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Bloomingdale police at (630) 529-9868.