2 injured in St. Charles crash

Two people were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in west suburban St. Charles.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east at 12:48 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Main when it was struck by a Dodge Avenger headed west and making a left turn onto South 19th Street, according to St. Charles police.

Both drivers were taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

No citations were issued, police said.