2 injured in West Elsdon crash

Two men were injured in a crash early Thursday in the 4400 block of West 59th Street. | Network Video Productions

Two men were injured, one critically, in a crash early Thursday in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:45 a.m., a vehicle was speeding west in the 4400 block of West 59th Street when it rear-ended two parked vehicles, according to Chicago Police.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man in the passenger seat were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The passenger was listed in critical condition, while the driver’s condition was stabilized.

No citations were issued early Thursday as the cause of the crash was under investigation.