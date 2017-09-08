2 injured when car crashes into Pink Line station on Southwest Side

Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a CTA Pink Line station in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 2:30 p.m., the car crashed into the front entrance of the Pink Line Central Park station at 1915 S. Central Park Ave., according to the CTA.

The driver and a pedestrian were taken to a hospital, a CTA spokeswoman said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known, and the Chicago Fire Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for information.

Train service was not affected, and customers were still able to access the station, the CTA said. The extent of the damage to the station was unknown.