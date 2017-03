2 jack-knifed semis close eastbound I-80 in Joliet

Two jack-knifed semi trucks closed all eastbound lanes of I-80 early Tuesday in southwest suburban Joliet.

The semis jack-knifed about 3:25 a.m. on eastbound I-80 just east of the Des Plaines River bridge, according to Illinois State Police.

The crashes were “minor” and no injuries were reported, police said. As of 4:15 a.m., traffic was only getting by on the shoulder.