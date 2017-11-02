2 juveniles charged with North Side armed robbery spree

Two juvenile boys have been charged with multiple armed robberies on Saturday on the North Side.

The boys — ages 14 and 16 — were each charged with seven felony counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted robbery with a firearm, Chicago Police said. All seven robberies happened between 2:15 and 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The robberies were reported:

• in the 5200 block of North Wolcott;

• in the 5900 block of North Campbell;

• in the 5500 block of North Lincoln;

• in the 1900 block of West Foster;

• in the 1900 block of West Norwood;

• in the 6200 block of North Western; and

• in the 5300 block of North Virginia, according to police.

In two separate robberies, the pair approached a 39-year-old woman and 49-year-old woman, showed a weapon and demanded money, police said. They also stole the younger woman’s vehicle.

Later, the boys approached five separate men between the ages of 21 and 54, showed the weapon and demanded property, police said.

They were taken into custody when Lincoln District officers on patrol saw them get out of a dark colored SUV that was reported stolen in one of the robberies, police said. They were apprehended after a foot chase.