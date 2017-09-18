2 killed, 1 injured in crash in unincorporated McHenry County

Two men were killed and a third was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in unincorporated McHenry County.

At 11:48 p.m., a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south in the 1400 block of South Lilly Lake Road when it ran off the road and struck a tree in unincorporated Nunda Township, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

The 29-year-old man who was driving was trapped in the SUV, while a 33-year-old man in the back seat was thrown from the vehicle, police said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The front seat passenger, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

All three men are from Crystal Lake, the sheriff’s office said. The driver and front seat passenger were wearing their seat belts, but the rear passenger was not. The SUV’s airbags were deployed during the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Investigations Unit.