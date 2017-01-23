2 killed, 10 wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago

Two people were killed and at least 10 more wounded in shootings across Chicago on Monday.

The latest homicide happened about 4:30 p.m. in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side, where a 20-year-old man was shot in the lower body, and he died at the scene near 51st Street and Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago Police. His name and the circumstances of the shooting have not been released.

The other killing happened about 2 a.m. outside an Austin neighborhood elementary school on the West Side, where 20-year-old Jamayah Fields was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the 5000 block of West Maypole, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived in South Bend, Indiana, authorities said.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in Lawndale. Two people opened fire on a 24-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Flournoy, and shot him in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 9:15 p.m., two people tried to rob a 16-year-old boy in the 4900 block of West Hubbard in Austin, and then one of them shot the boy in the leg, police said. He was stabilized at Mount Sinai.

Fifteen minutes earlier in the same neighborhood, a 29-year-old woman was shot in the back at the corner of Gladys and Cicero, police said. She was in serious condition at Mount Sinai.

Just before 7 p.m., someone in a car pulled up to a 21-year-old man walking near 79th Street and Western in the Wrightwood neighborhood, got into an argument with him, then got out to shoot him in the ankle. The man’s condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Two men were, ages 22 and 35, were shot in the back about 6:15 p.m. in the 800 block of East 133rd Street in the Far South Side Altgeld Gardens neighborhood, and they were taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center.

Two more men were wounded in separate Lawndale neighborhood attacks that happened within 10 minutes and two blocks of each other, police said. About 5 p.m., someone opened fire from the passenger side of a dark-colored SUV about 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Spaulding, hitting a 19-year-old man in the hip.

At 4:50 p.m., two people walked up to a 20-year-old man in the 1200 block of South Spaulding, demanded his things and then shot him in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police. Both the gunshot victims on Spaulding were in good condition at Mount Sinai.

Early Monday, someone in a gray vehicle fired shots at a 24-year-old man walking at 1:23 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Diversey on the North SIde, grazing his face, police said. He was in good condition at Swedish Covenant Hospital.

The day’s first shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in Portage Park, where someone in a red vehicle shot a 22-year-old man in the arm as he drove in the 3600 block of North Central. He kept going to Community First Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The violence followed a weekend that saw more than 50 people shot across Chicago. At least 239 people have been shot in the city since the start of 2017.