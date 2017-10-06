2 killed, 2 wounded in shootings to start weekend in Chicago

Four men were shot in Chicago between Friday evening and Saturday morning, leaving two dead.

The violence could surge through the weekend along with summer-like temperatures, which are expected to push into the 90s through next week.

The latest homicide happened about 6:45 p.m. on Friday in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side. Louis Chamness was driving in the 5700 block of West Belden when people in a dark-colored car fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The 21-year-old was shot in the chest.

Chamness’ car then slammed into a parked car and flipped onto its side. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 7:28 p.m., authorities said. Chamness lived in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

Ninety minutes earlier, an 18-year-old from the western suburbs was gunned down in the West Side Austin neighborhood. About 5:15 p.m., Romaine Lelkins was standing in the 1500 block of North Linder when people in a dark-colored SUV started firing in his direction and he was shot in the chest, authorities said.

The Naperville resident was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 5:52 p.m., authorities said.

After the shooting, the SUV sped west on Le Moyne and crashed into another vehicle, police said. A 71-year-old woman in the other vehicle suffered injuries in the crash, but was listed in good condition.

The most recent attack happened about 4 a.m. on Saturday in West Pullman on the Far South Side. A 26-year-old man was driving west in the 100 block of West 117th Street when he heard shots and realized he was hit in the chest and back, police said. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital before being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

About 3 a.m., another 26-year-old man was shot in the arm in a Lawndale alley in the 1500 block of South Keeler. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital and his condition was stabilized, police said.

Thirty people were shot in Chicago last weekend, five of them fatally. Follow city violence with the Chicago Sun-Times weekend shooting tracker.