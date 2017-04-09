Man, woman killed in apparent ‘domestic’ murder-suicide shooting

A man and a woman died Monday evening in an apparent murder-suicide in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

They were both shot at 6:36 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Washington, according to Chicago Police.

The woman, 26, was shot multiple times, and the man, 34, had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to police. The shooting was believed to be a “domestic incident.”

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the deaths.