2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Lemont

Two people were killed early Monday in a single-vehicle accident in southwest suburban Lemont.

About 1 a.m., investigators responded to the accident on 107th Street in Lemont, roughly a mile west of 104th Avenue, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

A male passenger, who was found unresponsive and trapped under the front of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second passenger was found unresponsive in the front seat and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were pronounced dead. The victims’ identities were withheld Monday pending notification of family.

The vehicle’s driver was found responsive and only suffered minor injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.