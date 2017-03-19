2 men, 1 boy shot in East Garfield Park

Two men and a 17-year-old boy were shot Sunday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 18 and 22, were standing outside with the boy at 5:34 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Maypole when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The 22-year-old was shot in the left leg, the 18-year-old was shot in the ankle and the 17-year-old was shot in the foot, police said. They were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.