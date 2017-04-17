2 men burglarize Lisle apartment, steal credit cards and purses

Two men were charged Sunday with burglarizing an apartment in west suburban Lisle.

About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, residents reported a burglary at 5425 Burr Oak Road, where two men made off with keys to a vehicle, cell phones, purses, credit cards and other personal items, police said

Tyler Croy, 25, and Jawon M. Thomas, 25, were taken into custody and charged Sunday after being identified as suspects, police said. Both men have listed addresses in the same block as the burglary.

Croy and Thomas were charged with residential burglary and possession/use of a stolen credit card, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass to motor vehicle, police said. They were taken to the DuPage County Jail where they await bond hearings.