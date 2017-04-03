2 men charged after cops find guns, drugs in Evanston house

Two men are facing weapons and drug charges after police found marijuana, cocaine and guns Wednesday afternoon in a house in north suburban Evanston.

The Evanston Police Department’s Special Operations Group executed a search warrant at 3:15 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Pitner Avenue, police said in a statement. During the search, they found a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, a .357-caliber Glock that was reported stolen from Mississippi, ammunition, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 175 grams of marijuana, scales and drug packaging materials.

Three men were arrested at the house and taken to the Evanston Police Department, police said. One of them, a 29-year-old Evanston man, was later released without charges.

Nicholas M. Mayfield, 25, was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said. He lives in the block where the search occurred.

Xavier L. Frye, 28, was charged with a felony count of delivery of cannabis within 1,000 feet of a school and a misdemeanor count of delivery of cannabis, police said. He lives in the 1500 block of West Birchwood Avenue in Chicago.