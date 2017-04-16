2 men charged after shots fired in Waukegan

Two men were charged in connection with a shooting last week in north suburban Waukegan.

About 8 p.m. Wednesday, two juveniles said they were shot at by a person in a black sedan in the 300 block of George Avenue, according to a statement from Waukegan police. Neither juvenile was wounded, but a home in the area was struck by gunfire. Nobody in that home was injured.

The shooting was turned over to Waukegan police’s Gang Intelligence Unit, which led to two arrests, police said.

Victor Zuluaga, a 23-year-old Waukegan native, was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful contact with a street gang member and unlawful possession of cannabis, according to police.

He was ordered held in the Lake County Jail on a $300,000 bond, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Zuluaga was next expected to appear in court May 8.

Also arrested was 20-year-old Axl Ramos Ruiz, of Zion. He was charged with possession of a fraudulent ID (U.S. permanent resident card), possession of cannabis and minor traffic offenses.

Luiz was ordered held on $40,000 bail. He’s next expected to appear in court April 18, the sheriff’s office said.