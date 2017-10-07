2 men charged in connection with overdose death of Crystal Lake man

Two men have been charged in connection with the heroin overdose death of a 20-year-old man nearly two months ago in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Josh H. Galloway, 18, and 22-year-old Seth R. Ferguson each face felony counts of drug-induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to Crystal Lake police. Galloway also faces one felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

On May 18, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a home in the 1700 block of Nashville Lane in Crystal Lake, police said. Items found around the man in plain view aroused suspicious that drug use was involved in his death.

Detectives initiated a “complex and thorough investigation” over the course of seven weeks, which led to the arrest of Galloway and Ferguson, who were already jailed on unrelated charges.

Galloway, of Crystal Lake, and Ferguson, of Lake in the Hills, were each ordered held at the McHenry County Jail on a $1 million bond, police said. They are next scheduled to appear in court July 21.