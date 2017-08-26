2 men charged with beating homeless man to death in Belmont Cragin

Two men have been charged with beating a homeless man to death Wednesday night in the Northwest Side Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Joaquin Clara, 51, was found dead about 9 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Fullerton, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Friday found Clara suffered blunt-force injuries to his head, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Rogelio Arroyo, a 31-year-old from the Galewood neighborhood, and Thomas Ocasio, a 46-year-old from the West Elsdon neighborhood, were both charged with a felony count of first-degree murder in connection to Clara’s death, police said.

Arroyo’s bond was set at $1 million at a court appearance Saturday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. His next court appearance was scheduled for Monday.

Ocasio was expected to appear in bond court Sunday.