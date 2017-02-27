2 men charged with firing shots in South Shore

Two people have been charged with firing shots that wounded three people, including a 15-year-old girl, Saturday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Rakym Christmas, 20, faces one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago Police. Brian King, 41, of the 1900 block of East 71st Street, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Shortly after 8 a.m., three people were in a black Toyota van in the 7400 block of South Baldwin when they exchanged gunfire with people inside a black Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was shot in the left buttock and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said. A 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the cheek and was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition; and a 39-year-old man was also listed in good condition at Northwestern with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Christmas, of the 9000 block of South Houston, was scheduled to appear in bond Monday.

