2 men critically hurt in Grand Crossing shooting

Two men were shot and critically wounded Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

They were standing outside at 10:54 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Woodlawn when a minivan drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The minivan then drove off in an unknown direction.

A 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and the other man, whose age was not immediately known, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back, police said. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.