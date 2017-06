2 men critically wounded in Englewood shooting

Two men were critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

It happened around 3:07 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Shields, according to Chicago Police.

A 30-year-old man and another man between 30 and 35 were shot in the torso, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.