2 men hospitalized after fire in Oak Lawn mobile homes

Two men were taken to the hospital early Thursday after a fire spread to two mobile homes in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Firefighters responded about 1:45 a.m. to the 9000 block of South Cicero Avenue and found two trailers “heavily involved in fire,” said Oak Lawn Fire Department Chief George Sheets.

The firefighters found one man outside one mobile home and, while battling the blaze, found another man inside the other trailer, he said.

Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Sheets said. Their conditions were not provided.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, he said. Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause.