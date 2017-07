2 men hurt in Lawndale shooting

Two men were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 21 and 25, were outside at 11:32 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Lexington when someone in a red vehicle shot at them, according to Chicago Police.

Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The 21-year-old was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the groin while the 25-year-old was in good condition with a graze wound to the wrist.