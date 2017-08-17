2 men hurt in ‘narcotics-related’ Aurora shooting

Two men were wounded in an apparent drug-related shooting late Monday in west suburban Aurora.

About 11:35 p.m., an 18-year-old woman drove the two men, ages 18 and 20, to a home in the 700 block of Jackson Street, according to a statement from Aurora police. A 16-year-old girl was also in the vehicle.

While they were parked in the driveway, several men approached the vehicle and at least one of them opened fire, police said. The 20-year-old man ran away from the vehicle and responding officers found him in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

The 18-year-old man was also shot and the woman drove him to a hospital, police said. Both men were treated and released, and the other occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

The suspects ran away in different directions after the shooting, police said. Police said the shooting appeared to be “narcotics-related.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.