2 men injured when van flips, rolls into bus shelter on Near West Side

Two men were hospitalized when a van flipped over and crashed into a CTA bus shelter to avoid crashing into another vehicle on the Near West Side.

At 1:43 a.m., the conversion-style van was speeding eastbound in the 2300 block of West Madison Street toward Western when an unknown vehicle turned onto Madison from a parking lot, according to Chicago Police.

The van’s driver swerved to avoid the vehicle, which caused the van to flip and roll multiple times, striking trees and a CTA bus shelter, police said. The other vehicle was not hit and drove off.

The van’s driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken in “grave” condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 22-year-old man who was in the rear, driver-side passenger seat, was also taken to Stroger, where he received stitches to his face, police said. A 25-year-old man who was in the front passenger seat refused medical treatment at the scene.

Madison Street was closed to traffic in the area surrounding the crash, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.