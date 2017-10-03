2 men killed in triple shooting outside Aurora bar

Two men were killed and a third was injured in a shooting early Friday outside a bar in west suburban Aurora.

The three men were outside a tavern in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue about 12:50 a.m. when two people fired shots at them, according to Aurora police.

Two of the victims, 35-year-old Jermaine P. Taylor and 57-year-old Alselmo V. Fernandez, were taken to hospitals and later pronounced dead, police said. Both lived in Aurora.

The third victim, a 37-year-old Aurora man, was treated for a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

The suspects were described as two males between 6 feet and 6-foot-3, police said. They were wearing dark clothing and were last seen running away.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random, and at least one of the victims “appears to have been targeted and has had several contacts with police.”

Anyone witnessing the shooting or having information should call police at (630) 256-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.