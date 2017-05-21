2 men seriously wounded in South Austin shooting

Two men were seriously wounded Saturday evening in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the men, ages 20 and 21, were standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Parkside when someone in a silver car fired shots at them, according to Chicago Police.

The 20-year-old was shot in the left buttocks, police said. The 21-year-old was shot in the right thigh and left buttocks. Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where they were listed in serious condition.