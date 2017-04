2 men shot, critically wounded in Washington Park

Two men were critically wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 23 and 20, were walking west on 61st Street near Indiana at 12:50 p.m. when a Nissan pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The older man man was shot in the eye and foot, while the younger man suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and abdomen, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.