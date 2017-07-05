2 men shot during Montclare robbery

Two men were shot during a robbery early sunday in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 2:50 a.m., a male wearing a ski mask robbed a fast food restaurant at gunpoint in the 7100 block of West Diversey, according to Chicago Police. Two men, ages 19 and 22, were shot while trying to stop the robbery.

The younger man was shot in the right shoulder and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The older man was shot in the back and taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

The robber ran away from the scene after taking money from the register, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area North detectives are investigating the incident, police said.