Father, son shoot each other in argument over who would walk dog

A father and his son shot each other in an argument over who was going to walk the dog on Sunday morning in the Far South Side Burnside neighborhood, according to Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The two men, ages 43 and 22, were in a verbal altercation about 8:20 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn when they shot each other, police said.

Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The older man was in critical condition, and the younger man was in serious condition.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.