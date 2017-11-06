2 men shot in Austin

Two men were shot early Sunday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk at 1:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Iowa when someone in a red vehicle fired shots in their directions, police said.

A 24-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and left arm and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. He will be transferred in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

A 25-year-old was shot in the buttocks and also taken to West Suburban, where his condition was stabilized, police said.